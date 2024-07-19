16 fabulous photos of Burnley High School students' prom night at Crow Wood Hotel

By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th Jul 2024, 09:59 BST
It will be a night to remember for the rest of their lives.

And students from Burnley High School dressed up to the nines for their prom, held at Crow Wood Hotel. Marking the end of five years at the school, everyone looked dazzling as they stepped onto the red carpet. Here is a gallery of lovely images.

.

1. In photos: Burnley High School pupils step out on prom night 2024

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

2. In photos: Burnley High School pupils step out on prom night 2024

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

3. In photos: Burnley High School pupils step out on prom night 2024

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. In photos: Burnley High School pupils step out on prom night 2024

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice