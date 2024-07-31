And here are some fantastic photos taken by our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard showcasing the work that is part of a public realm improvement project being carried out jointly between Lancashire County Council and Ribble Valley Borough Council.
A full road closure was due to be in place until the end of July, however, the road has now been fully reopened. The work was completed in time for the town to host its annual Clitheroe Food Festival on Saturday, August 10th, which attracts around 20,000 visitors from across the UK.
The new-look Castle Street will also act as a gateway for other retail opportunities within the wider town centre, including Clitheroe Market, which has been a mainstay of the town since the 12th century.
