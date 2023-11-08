15 pictures of the winners at Pendleside Hospice's Corporate Challenge Awards Night at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort in Burnley
The companies spent four months fundraising as part of the charity’s Corporate Challenge, from hosting bake sales and quiz nights to the more daring or gruelling feats of skydives and 48-hour static bike rides.
The collective amount raised was announced at a glitzy award ceremony at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa last Thursday. More than 250 people attended the Corporate Challenge Awards Night, with 13 prizes up for grabs.
Helen McVey, Chief Executive of Pendleside, said: “The amount raised through the Corporate Challenge will go towards patient care. This year will see the cost of running Pendleside exceed the £5.5m. mark, with £4.3m. of that coming from fundraising efforts and the generosity of people from the Burnley and Pendle communities. Without their support, Pendleside and all of its services to patients with life-limiting illnesses would not be able to function.
“We are extremely grateful to our local businesses for coming together and raising such a significant amount - the effort and determination the companies have demonstrated is something to be proud of.”
David Brown, hospice chairperson, along with Rachel Bayley, Burnley Brand Manager, and Joanne Hindley (sales director) judged the nominations prior to the event.
The Corporate Challenge 2024 will commence in June next year and the hospice is always looking for new participants.
If you’d like to put your name down for next year’s Corporate Challenge, please email [email protected]