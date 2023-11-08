More than 60 Burnley and Pendle businesses have come together to help raise an incredible £167,926.74 for Pendleside Hospice.

The companies spent four months fundraising as part of the charity’s Corporate Challenge, from hosting bake sales and quiz nights to the more daring or gruelling feats of skydives and 48-hour static bike rides.

The collective amount raised was announced at a glitzy award ceremony at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa last Thursday. More than 250 people attended the Corporate Challenge Awards Night, with 13 prizes up for grabs.

Helen McVey, Chief Executive of Pendleside, said: “The amount raised through the Corporate Challenge will go towards patient care. This year will see the cost of running Pendleside exceed the £5.5m. mark, with £4.3m. of that coming from fundraising efforts and the generosity of people from the Burnley and Pendle communities. Without their support, Pendleside and all of its services to patients with life-limiting illnesses would not be able to function.

“We are extremely grateful to our local businesses for coming together and raising such a significant amount - the effort and determination the companies have demonstrated is something to be proud of.”

David Brown, hospice chairperson, along with Rachel Bayley, Burnley Brand Manager, and Joanne Hindley (sales director) judged the nominations prior to the event.

The Corporate Challenge 2024 will commence in June next year and the hospice is always looking for new participants.

If you’d like to put your name down for next year’s Corporate Challenge, please email [email protected]

1 . Rising Star Awards Ritchie Riley and Bailey Collinge scooped Rising Star Awards. Photo: Andy Ford Photo Sales

2 . Special Recognition Award The Special Recognition Award was announced by David Brown and handed to Ian Bythell, director of Petty Real. Photo: Andy Ford Photo Sales

3 . Best Event Award The Best Event Award was won by Rolls Royce. Sponsored by Farnworth Rose Solicitors. Photo: Andy Ford Photo Sales