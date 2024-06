Adam Wale, of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, came in first with a time of 17:45, and Bradley Walsh was second with 18:32. The third spot went to Calum James Holmes, of Blackburn Harriers & AC, while Ryan Bradshaw, representing Trawden AC was fourth. And Adam Holda, also of Trawden AC, took the fifth position with 19:33.