15 photos looking back through the history books of Burnley football fans

The images are part of for Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
1. Crowds in Manchester Road welcome FA Cup Winners 1914
Crowds in Manchester Road welcome FA Cup Winners 1914. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
2. St Aidan's Football Team 1928
St Aidan's Football Team 1928. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
3. Burnley Belvedere FC on tour 1904
Burnley Belvedere FC on tour 1904. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
4. Burnley Football Club 1912-1913 taken 1913
Burnley Football Club 1912-1913 taken 1913. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC