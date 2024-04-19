15 photos looking back through the history books of Burnley football fans

We look back through the history books of Burnley football fans this week.
By Laura Longworth
Published 19th Apr 2024, 16:53 BST

The images are part of for Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

Crowds in Manchester Road welcome FA Cup Winners 1914. Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. Crowds in Manchester Road welcome FA Cup Winners 1914

Crowds in Manchester Road welcome FA Cup Winners 1914. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

St Aidan's Football Team 1928. Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. St Aidan's Football Team 1928

St Aidan's Football Team 1928. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Burnley Belvedere FC on tour 1904. Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Burnley Belvedere FC on tour 1904

Burnley Belvedere FC on tour 1904. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Burnley Football Club 1912-1913 taken 1913. Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. Burnley Football Club 1912-1913 taken 1913

Burnley Football Club 1912-1913 taken 1913. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

