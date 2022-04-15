The Mix cafe bar and nightspot in Burnley

15 great photos of revellers having fun at popular Burnley cafe bar and nightspot that closed its doors six years ago

Do you have fond memories of popular Burnley nightspot The Mix?

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:55 am

The venue in St James Row was a cafe bar by day and transformed into a nightclub at the weekend, and the dancefloor was always packed.

The Mix closed in 2016 but as these photos show it was a fun place to be for people of all ages. Photographer Sky West regularly took shots of customers dancing the night away.

The venue is now home to the Astoria restaurant.

