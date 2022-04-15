The venue in St James Row was a cafe bar by day and transformed into a nightclub at the weekend, and the dancefloor was always packed.

The Mix closed in 2016 but as these photos show it was a fun place to be for people of all ages. Photographer Sky West regularly took shots of customers dancing the night away.

The venue is now home to the Astoria restaurant.

