15 fantastic retro pictures looking back on school day life in Burnley

Here are 15 fantastic retro pictures looking back on school day life in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:29 BST

The images are part of for Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

St. Mary's Junior School (1969). Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. St. Mary's Junior School (1969)

Coal Clough Junior School, Burnley, library scene (1969). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Coal Clough Junior School, Burnley, library scene (1969)

Haggate Infant's School, Haggate nr. Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council.

3. Haggate Infant's School, Haggate nr. Burnley (c.1910)

Rosegrove Primary School (1954). Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. Rosegrove Primary School (1954)

