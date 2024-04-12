15 fantastic retro pictures looking back on school day life in Burnley

The images are part of for Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
St. Mary's Junior School (1969). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
Coal Clough Junior School, Burnley, library scene (1969). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
Haggate Infant's School, Haggate nr. Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council. Photo: LCC
Rosegrove Primary School (1954). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC