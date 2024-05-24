15 fantastic old photos of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and other royals visiting Burnley

The images are part of the county council’s Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
1. Royal visit to Platers & Stampers, Burnley, 1938
2. 1968 Royal visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Burnley
3. Princess Louise visits Burnley (1905)
4. Royal visit to Burnley (1945)
