15 fantastic old photos of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and other royals visiting Burnley

By Laura Longworth
Published 24th May 2024, 16:42 BST
Here are 15 fantastic old photos of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and other royals visiting Burnley.

The images are part of the county council’s Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

Royal visit to Platers & Stampers, Burnley, 1938. Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. Royal visit to Platers & Stampers, Burnley, 1938

Royal visit to Platers & Stampers, Burnley, 1938. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

1968 Royal visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Burnley. Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. 1968 Royal visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Burnley

1968 Royal visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Burnley. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Princess Louise visits Burnley (1905). Credit: Lancashire County County

3. Princess Louise visits Burnley (1905)

Princess Louise visits Burnley (1905). Credit: Lancashire County County Photo: LCC

Credit: Lancashire County County

4. Royal visit to Burnley (1945)

Credit: Lancashire County County Photo: LCC

