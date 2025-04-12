15 charming retro photos that capture life in Burnley’s classrooms

By Laura Longworth
Published 12th Apr 2025, 18:39 BST
Take a nostalgic look back at life in the classroom with these brilliant throwback images from Burnley’s past.

They’re part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture – a two-year project led by volunteers and supported by Lancashire Archives. The initiative brings together people from all walks of life to digitise and share historic photos from libraries in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington.

Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives, the project is all about making these treasured memories more accessible, inclusive and future-proof for generations to come.

Myrtle Bank Infants School (1970). Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. Myrtle Bank Infants School (1970)

Myrtle Bank Infants School (1970). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

St. Mary's Junior School (1969). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. St. Mary's Junior School (1969)

St. Mary's Junior School (1969). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Coal Clough Junior School, Burnley, library scene (1969). Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Coal Clough Junior School, Burnley, library scene (1969)

Coal Clough Junior School, Burnley, library scene (1969). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Haggate Infant's School, Haggate nr. Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council.

4. Haggate Infant's School, Haggate nr. Burnley (c.1910)

Haggate Infant's School, Haggate nr. Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council. Photo: LCC

