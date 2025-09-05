The images are part of the county council’s Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
1. Royal visit in 1945 to Burnley
Royal visit in 1945 to Burnley. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
2. Royal visit by Prince Charles to Briercliffe (1986)
Royal visit by Prince Charles to Briercliffe (1986). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
3. Royal visit 1986, Briercliffe
Royal visit 1986, Briercliffe. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
4. 1968 Royal visit to Burnley
1968 Royal visit to Burnley. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC