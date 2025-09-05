15 brilliant old photos of royals like Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III visiting Burnley

By Laura Longworth
Published 5th Sep 2025, 10:28 BST
Here are 15 brilliant old photos of royals like Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III visiting Burnley.

The images are part of the county council’s Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

Royal visit in 1945 to Burnley. Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. Royal visit in 1945 to Burnley

Royal visit in 1945 to Burnley. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Royal visit by Prince Charles to Briercliffe (1986). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Royal visit by Prince Charles to Briercliffe (1986)

Royal visit by Prince Charles to Briercliffe (1986). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Royal visit 1986, Briercliffe. Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Royal visit 1986, Briercliffe

Royal visit 1986, Briercliffe. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

1968 Royal visit to Burnley. Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. 1968 Royal visit to Burnley

1968 Royal visit to Burnley. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

