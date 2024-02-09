News you can trust since 1877
14 retro photos looking back at Burnley's old theatres, cinemas and nightclubs

People in Burnley have always known how to have fun.
By Laura Longworth
Published 9th Feb 2024, 18:48 GMT

This week’s walk down memory lane looks back at the town’s buzzing nightlife over the years, including old theatres, cinemas and nightclubs.

The pictures featured here are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

Locarno Ballroom, Burnley (1962). Credit: Lancashire County Council.

1. Locarno Ballroom, Burnley

Locarno Ballroom, Burnley (1962). Credit: Lancashire County Council. Photo: Lancashire County Council

Keirby Hotel and Odeon Cinema, Burnley (c.1967). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Keirby Hotel and Odeon Cinema

Keirby Hotel and Odeon Cinema, Burnley (c.1967). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council

The Gaiety Theatre, Burnley (1916). Credit: Lancashire County Council.

3. The Gaiety Theatre, Burnley

The Gaiety Theatre, Burnley (1916). Credit: Lancashire County Council. Photo: Lancashire County Council

Grand Cinema in Market Street, Nelson (1975). It burned down in 2000. Credit: Lancashire County Council.

4. Grand Cinema in Nelson

Grand Cinema in Market Street, Nelson (1975). It burned down in 2000. Credit: Lancashire County Council. Photo: Lancashire County Council

