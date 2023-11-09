14 more pictures of Burnley and Pendle people enjoying the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge Awards Night at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa
More than 250 people attended Pendleside Hospice’s Corporate Challenge Awards Night.
By Laura Longworth
Published 9th Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
The glitzy event took place last Thursday at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa in Burnley.
Special guests included the Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Brian Newman, and Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson. The evening was hosted by Membership Director of the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, Simon Brierley.
Guests enjoyed a three-course meal and took part in a raffle and auction, which raised over £5,000 on the night alone.
