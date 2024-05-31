After the ceremony the couple held a reception at Hurst Green Village Hall. The stunning decor was courtesy of Kathryn Beaver of LilyRose Floristry and Tinglz Events decoration hire. Kathryn also took a selection of these wonderful photos of the couple’s big day.
1. Lovely photos of the wedding day of Joe and Johdi Wilson at St John’s Church in Hurst Green
. Photo: Kathryn Beaver
2. Lovely photos of the wedding day of Joe and Johdi Wilson at St John’s Church in Hurst Green
. Photo: Emma Billsborough Photography
3. Lovely photos of the wedding day of Joe and Johdi Wilson at St John’s Church in Hurst Green
. Photo: Emma Billsborough Photography
4. Lovely photos of the wedding day of Joe and Johdi Wilson at St John’s Church in Hurst Green
. Photo: Kathryn Beaver