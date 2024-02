More than 2,000 walkers are gearing up to take part in the 13-mile walk in aid of Pendleside Hospice on Saturday, July 6th.

As the charity looks forward to the summer, we look back at over a decade and a half of the event.

Here are 14 fantastic photos of people taking part over the years:

1 . Pendle Pub Walk People enjoying Pendle Pub Walk in aid of Pendleside Hospice in 2011. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Pendle Pub Walk People enjoying Pendle Pub Walk in aid of Pendleside Hospice in 2010. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . Pendle Pub Walk People enjoying Pendle Pub Walk in aid of Pendleside Hospice in 2011. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4 . Pendle Pub Walk People enjoying Pendle Pub Walk in aid of Pendleside Hospice in 2012. Photo: Submit Photo Sales