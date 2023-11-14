News you can trust since 1877
13 readers' photos that showcase Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley in all their beauty

Another selection of stunning photos here from our readers.
By John Deehan
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT

The dark nights may be drawing in, but that’s not stopping snap happy photographers from doing what they love most.

Here are just a few of the photos we've received in the past couple of weeks.

If you have any pictures you would like to share with us, please email jo[email protected] or [email protected]

.

1. Singing Ring Tree

. Photo: Adam Todd

.

2. Cant Clough Reservoir

. Photo: Keith Rawson

.

3. Clowbridge cobwebs

. Photo: Lisa Hudson

.

4. Picturesque Pendle

. Photo: Bailey Lee

