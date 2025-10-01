13 photos from 60th birthday party at Nelson Golf Club where Hugh Grant made a 'guest' appearance

By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Oct 2025, 15:39 BST
Hollywood star Hugh Grant made a special ‘guest’ appearance at a 60th birthday celebration at Nelson Golf Club.

The birthday girl was Andrea Driver, the owner of Brierfield salon, Hair Junction. And while her favourite actor did not actually make it in person, a cardboard cutout was the next best thing.

Andrea’s daughter, Courtney and her partner Josiah, flew over from Canada for the party before the whole family enjoyed a holiday in Spain to carry on the celebrations and visit Andrea’s stepson Steven and his partner Georgia and their baby. Instead of gifts Andrea asked for donations to Breast Cancer UK. She had the disease 21 years ago so the cause is close to her heart. And donations totalled £645.

Family comes together to celebrate the 60th birthday of Brierfield hair salon owner Andrea Driver

Family comes together to celebrate the 60th birthday of Brierfield hair salon owner Andrea Driver Photo: Liv Fox Photography

Birthday girl Andrea was delighted to welcome her favourite actor, Hugh Grant, to her party

Birthday girl Andrea was delighted to welcome her favourite actor, Hugh Grant, to her party Photo: Liv Fox Photography

Getting to know Hugh

Getting to know Hugh Photo: Contributed

A guest is warmly welcomed to the party

A guest is warmly welcomed to the party Photo: Liv Fox Photography

