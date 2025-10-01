The birthday girl was Andrea Driver, the owner of Brierfield salon, Hair Junction. And while her favourite actor did not actually make it in person, a cardboard cutout was the next best thing.

Andrea’s daughter, Courtney and her partner Josiah, flew over from Canada for the party before the whole family enjoyed a holiday in Spain to carry on the celebrations and visit Andrea’s stepson Steven and his partner Georgia and their baby. Instead of gifts Andrea asked for donations to Breast Cancer UK. She had the disease 21 years ago so the cause is close to her heart. And donations totalled £645.