This week, we’re taking a nostalgic look back at some of the town’s longest-standing and long-lost pubs.
The photos come from Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year project led by Lancashire Archives. With help from volunteers of all ages and backgrounds, the project is digitising and preserving old photo collections from libraries in Burnley, Colne, Nelson, and Accrington – all thanks to support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Friends of Lancashire Archives.
1. Bull and Butcher Inn, Manchester Rd, Burnley (1932)
Bull and Butcher Inn, Manchester Rd, Burnley (1932). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
2. White Lion Inn, Burnley (1909)
White Lion Inn, Burnley (1909). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
3. Old Bridge Inn, 2 Bank Parade, Burnley (c. 1905)
Old Bridge Inn, 2 Bank Parade, Burnley (c. 1905). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
4. Baltic Fleet Pub, Briercliffe Rd, Burnley (c. 1890)
Baltic Fleet Pub, Briercliffe Rd, Burnley (c. 1890). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC