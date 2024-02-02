13 fascinating photos looking back on Burnley school days as early as 1905

Burnley’s schools have transformed over the decades, changing names, locations, curriculum and of course seeing a new flood of faces every academic year.
Here are 13 fascinating photos taking us back in time as early as 1905:
1. Burnley Girls' High School
Dame Sybil Thorndyke visits Burnley Girls' High School (1941). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council
2. Padiham Council School
Opening of Padiham Council School (July 1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council
3. Heasandford Senior School For Girls
Heasandford Senior School For Girls, newly opened and refurbished. Pictured are pupils in the new Domestic Science classroom around 1937.
Credit: Lancashire County Council. Photo: Lancashire County Council
4. St Stephen's CE Primary School
St Stephen's CE Primary School, Woodgrove Road in Burnley (1970). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council