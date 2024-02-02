News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

13 fascinating photos looking back on Burnley school days as early as 1905

For many people, looking back on their school days brings a smile to their face.
By Laura Longworth
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 19:24 GMT

Burnley’s schools have transformed over the decades, changing names, locations, curriculum and of course seeing a new flood of faces every academic year.

Here are 13 fascinating photos taking us back in time as early as 1905:

Dame Sybil Thorndyke visits Burnley Girls' High School (1941). Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. Burnley Girls' High School

Dame Sybil Thorndyke visits Burnley Girls' High School (1941). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council

Photo Sales
Opening of Padiham Council School (July 1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Padiham Council School

Opening of Padiham Council School (July 1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council

Photo Sales
Heasandford Senior School For Girls, newly opened and refurbished. Pictured are pupils in the new Domestic Science classroom around 1937. Credit: Lancashire County Council.

3. Heasandford Senior School For Girls

Heasandford Senior School For Girls, newly opened and refurbished. Pictured are pupils in the new Domestic Science classroom around 1937. Credit: Lancashire County Council. Photo: Lancashire County Council

Photo Sales
St Stephen's CE Primary School, Woodgrove Road in Burnley (1970). Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. St Stephen's CE Primary School

St Stephen's CE Primary School, Woodgrove Road in Burnley (1970). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley