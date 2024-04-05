The images featured here are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
1. Massey Music Library c1950
Massey Music Library c1950. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
2. Burnley Central Library Junior Department c1986
Burnley Central Library Junior Department c1986. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
3. Burnley Central Library Lending Department c1940
Burnley Central Library Lending Department c1940. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
4. Marshall Branch Library c1950
Marshall Branch Library c1950. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC