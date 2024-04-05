13 fantastic old photos looking back at Burnley's libraries

We look back at an old chapter in life with these 13 photos of Burnley’s libraries.
By Laura Longworth
Published 5th Apr 2024, 16:29 BST

The images featured here are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

Massey Music Library c1950. Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. Massey Music Library c1950

Massey Music Library c1950. Credit: Lancashire County Council

Burnley Central Library Junior Department c1986. Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Burnley Central Library Junior Department c1986

Burnley Central Library Junior Department c1986. Credit: Lancashire County Council

Burnley Central Library Lending Department c1940. Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Burnley Central Library Lending Department c1940

Burnley Central Library Lending Department c1940. Credit: Lancashire County Council

Marshall Branch Library c1950. Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. Marshall Branch Library c1950

Marshall Branch Library c1950. Credit: Lancashire County Council

