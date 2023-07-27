News you can trust since 1877

13 brilliant Burnley and Padiham murals brightening up the borough and showcasing its amazing artistic talent

The Burnley borough can be pretty as a picture – and not just because of our stunning countryside.
By Laura Longworth
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:21 BST

From beer gardens to the ends of houses, talented artists have added further character and colour to the area and its buildings with a number of creative murals.

Here are 13 brilliant Burnley and Padiham murals:

Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house in Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Mission to Burnley

Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house in Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

David Fowler, the manager of Secrets Lounge in Burnley, stood next to the David Bowie mural.

2. David Bowie

David Fowler, the manager of Secrets Lounge in Burnley, stood next to the David Bowie mural. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Secrets bar lounge with the mural of three Burnley FC legends Bob Lord, Jimmy McIlroy and Sean Dyche, and claret and blue-themed booths.

3. Interior of The Secrets Lounge Bar in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Secrets bar lounge with the mural of three Burnley FC legends Bob Lord, Jimmy McIlroy and Sean Dyche, and claret and blue-themed booths. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A mural of Liam Gallagher, lead singer of Oasis, in the beer garden of Penny Black in Burnley.

4. Liam Gallagher of Oasis

A mural of Liam Gallagher, lead singer of Oasis, in the beer garden of Penny Black in Burnley. Photo: Submit

Related topics:PadihamBurnley