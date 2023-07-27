The Burnley borough can be pretty as a picture – and not just because of our stunning countryside.
From beer gardens to the ends of houses, talented artists have added further character and colour to the area and its buildings with a number of creative murals.
1. Mission to Burnley
Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house in Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. David Bowie
David Fowler, the manager of Secrets Lounge in Burnley, stood next to the David Bowie mural. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Interior of The Secrets Lounge Bar in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The Secrets bar lounge with the mural of three Burnley FC legends Bob Lord, Jimmy McIlroy and Sean Dyche, and claret and blue-themed booths. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Liam Gallagher of Oasis
A mural of Liam Gallagher, lead singer of Oasis, in the beer garden of Penny Black in Burnley. Photo: Submit