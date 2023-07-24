News you can trust since 1877
12 photos of people enjoying a pub walk to help fundraise for new Burnley group Support After Suicide

Rain or shine, the Burnley community always pulls together to help others.
By Laura Longworth
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

That is what the organisers of a sponsored pub walk discovered last weekend when they raised a fantastic £1,081.97 for a good cause.

Despite the downpour, dozens of people turned up to Hare & Hounds in Haggate on Saturday morning to help raise money for a new group called Support After Suicide. It aims to provide specialist counselling to those bereaved by suicide and raise awareness of help and information available in the area.

Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith were inspired to set up the group after discovering they have all lost someone close to suicide but struggled to find the help they need to deal with its devastating impact.

