12 photos of Burnley people performing in plays in the 1990s and early 2000s

Burnley Garrick Theatre Group is taking a look back at some of its shows from the early noughties.
By Laura Longworth
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:22 BST

Here are 12 photos of Burnley people performing in plays from 1999-2004 (part one):

Sylvia's Wedding presented in 2001 by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group.

1. Burnley Garrick Theatre Group

Sylvia's Wedding presented in 2001 by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group. Photo: Submit

Butterflies Are Free presented in 1999 by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group.

2. Burnley Garrick Theatre Group

Butterflies Are Free presented in 1999 by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group. Photo: Submit

Come Blow Your Horn presented in 2000 by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group.

3. Burnley Garrick Theatre Group

Come Blow Your Horn presented in 2000 by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group. Photo: Submit

Dangerous Obsession presented in 2000 by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group.

4. Burnley Garrick Theatre Group

Dangerous Obsession presented in 2000 by Burnley Garrick Theatre Group. Photo: Submit

