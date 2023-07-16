The couple married at Trinity Methodist Church in Clitheroe in 2020 and, due to lockdown restrictions, only had 15 guests. Although they live in Yorkshire , Gary is originally from Clitheroe and he attended Trinity church with his family as a child.

The couple had to wait until July this year to finally have the day of their dreams at Bashall Barn in Bashall Eaves, Clitheroe. They first visited the venue in 2019 and knew instantly it was the perfect setting for their dream day.