First place went to Callum Davidson of Salford Harriers and AC who finished in 15 minutes and 32 seconds. Peter Mackrell, representing Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, was second with 17:38 while Jack McKay of Monday Runday was third with 18:58.
Fourth came Scott Sumner of UK Parkrun Tourists in 19:27 and fifth was Shaun Windle of Trawden AC with 19:34.
