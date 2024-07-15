11 photos of another brilliant Burnley parkrun

By Laura Longworth
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:00 BST
Burnley folk enjoyed another great parkrun at Towneley Park last Saturday.

First place went to Callum Davidson of Salford Harriers and AC who finished in 15 minutes and 32 seconds. Peter Mackrell, representing Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, was second with 17:38 while Jack McKay of Monday Runday was third with 18:58.

Fourth came Scott Sumner of UK Parkrun Tourists in 19:27 and fifth was Shaun Windle of Trawden AC with 19:34.

