11 brilliant photos from the launch of the HAPPA Heritage Museum in Burnley

It’s been created in memory of Pam Wood and tells the story of the charity’s founder Mona Huskie, who fought tirelessly to prevent the illegal export of horses from the UK for slaughter. The timeline takes visitors back to 1937 and walks them through the decades, explaining the economic climate at the time and the problems faced as a consequence. The 20th Century saw the motor vehicle replace horsepower, especially following the Second World War. Horse traffic was banned on many streets in London and 4,000 railway horses were sold, ending their days in a slaughter’s yard, selling to the highest bidder, and fuelling a black-market meat trade.