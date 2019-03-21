Pendleside Hospice's £4k boost

Pendleside Hospice has received a superb donation thanks to civil servants working in Burnley.

Throughout last year, the Department for Work and Pensions Burnley team raised a massive £4,252 by organising numerous events and challenges and by also taking part in the hospice's Smartie Tube Challenge.

The team has been donating to Pendleside now for two years, choosing the hospice as its designated Charity of the Year. Staff there have got involved in all sorts of ways, including selling football cards, running raffles and themed days.

Charity Officer for the DWP, Andrew Gibbons said: “Pendleside Hospice is a charity close to our hearts and we are so pleased to be able to support them in this way.”