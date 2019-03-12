Pendleside Hospice chairman honoured by the High Sheriff of Lancashire

The chairman of trustees at Pendleside Hospice has been awarded the High Sheriff of Lancashire’s Award for Voluntary Services To The Community.

David Brown received the award from the High Sheriff, Tony Attard OBE DL, at a ceremony at the Guild Hall, Preston.

David (66), of Meadow Edge, Barrowford, has been chair of the trustees for 14 years and last year led Pendleside during its 30th anniversary celebrations.

His association with the hospice began in 2001 when he was a volunteer in the fundraising department. He took over the role as chair from hospice founder Muriel Jobling in 2004.

David said: “It’s always nice when an individual contribution is recognised and my thanks go to those who nominated me. However, Pendleside Hospice has always been very much a team effort. As chairman, it’s a privilege to be a part of that team and I’m pleased to accept this award on behalf of everyone at Pendleside.”

Helen McVey, chief executive at Pendleside, who attended the ceremony, said: “We are delighted that David has been recognised by the High Sheriff for the wonderful work he has done for the hospice over the years. It is richly deserved.”

She added: “As a successful local businessman David has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to Pendleside which has helped the hospice develop and grow.

“Using his business background David helped develop the hospice’s IT infrastructure and apart from being a figure head he has played a very practical role in the development of the hospice. When he started as chair Pendleside was caring for a few hundred people each year. David has made a significant impact by supporting and encouraging service development, so much so that the hospice now looks after almost 1,500 people a year.”