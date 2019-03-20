Pendle pub landlord stages second music event to thank support group that helped his family after his son was born with Downs Syndrome

A pub landlord is organising an event this weekend to raise awareness of Downs Syndrome.

Sing for the Extra One (chromosone) will take place at the Duke of Lancaster in Colne on Saturday and all the cash raised will go towards the East Lancashire Down Syndrome support group.

Landlord John Hargadon and his wife Caroline are staging the event for the group to say thanks for the support it has given them since their son, Brody, was born with the condition last year.

John said: "This group have been amazing. Not only do they support families, they have monthly meetings and help raise awareness of the condition."

The fundraiser includes live bands including Arctic Monkeys cover band Beneath the Boardwalk, James LA McGarvey and Amy Colvin, a barbecue and a performance by a local dance school.

Families are welcome and there is a grand raffle with 60 prizes. It starts at noon and the suggested admission price is a donation of £3.

Last year the couple, who now have seven children, held a similar event to support the charity before the birth of Brody.