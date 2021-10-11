Pendle MP supports Alzheimer’s Society’s Cure the Care System campaign

The campaign envisions a future where people affected by dementia are able to live the life they want, with greater independence, choice and control.

As there are only a limited range of medicines available to treat dementias, such as Alzheimer’s disease, many people with the condition get the support through social care, such as home care or residential care. While dementia isn’t curable yet, we can cure the care system.

Figures from Alzheimer’s Society show that there are as many as 770,000 people with dementia in England, with that number set to grow to over a million in just ten years.

Andrew Stephenson MP supports the campaign

Mr Stephenson said: “It was great to meet with Alzheimer’s Society at Conservative Party Conference this year. I will continue working with them on their campaign to ensure that social care reforms brought forward by Government meet the needs of the 18,100 people living with dementia in Lancashire, which is projected to rise to 24,330 by 2030.”

Fiona Carragher, director of Research and Influencing at Alzheimer’s Society, added: “We really welcome Andrew Stephenson’s support for our Cure the Care System campaign. Social care reform has been ignored for too long, but that’s changing.