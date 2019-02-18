Pendle MP champions National Apprenticeship Week

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson is supporting National Apprenticeship Week, highlighting the benefits of apprenticeships to employers, individuals, local communities and the wider economy in a week-long celebration of apprenticeships.



The ‘Blaze a Trail’ themed week, running from March 4th to 8th, is the 12th annual National Apprenticeship Week and will see a range of activities and events being hosted across the country, aimed at challenging the outdated views many people still have about apprenticeships.

Mr Stephenson said: “Once again I will be doing what I can to support National Apprenticeship Week. I hope to have a number of apprentices from Nelson and Colne College shadow me for the day. I also hope to make the Apprenticeship Expo being held at Nelson and Colne College on Thursday March 7th between 5-30pm and 7pm.”

The week also highlights the huge number of high quality apprenticeship opportunities available at all levels around the country, in a huge variety of sectors, including aviation engineering, nursing, finance and policing.

MPs, employers, apprentices, parents, schools and apprenticeship training providers have all shown their support for the week through wearing an apprenticeship badge of support on social media channels; attending one of hundreds of events taking place across England and firing up the next wave of apprentices by encouraging them to join the Young Apprentice Ambassador Network.