Pendle jobs fair worked out really well

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson held his ninth Jobs Fair, which was deemed a great success.

The Pendle Jobs Fair showcases over thirty local and national companies who have vacancies and opportunities available. The event, which is held at Colne Muni, had over 500 attendees this year, many of whom were offered interviews on the day.

Mr Stephenson said: "Even though employment is at an all-time record high, it is still important we ensure everyone has the opportunity to find a job. The Pendle Jobs Fair is a great way to bring lots of different companies from a range of sectors together into one place, and provides a real opportunity for prospective employees.

"The Jobs Fair is supported by Barnfield Construction, Training 2000 in conjunction with UCLAN, Silentnight and Farmhouse Biscuits. Without their support, the event wouldn’t be half the success it is."