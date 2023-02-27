Pendle Holiday Cottages receives prestigious Four Star Award from Visit England

Pendle Holiday Cottages in Barley, which is run by Jeremy Kirk, offers visitors the chance to stay in purpose-built cottages in the heart of the scenic Pendle countryside.

On winning the award, Jeremy said: “With this award from Visit England, we can now proudly say that our cottages are some of the best in the area. Our lovely location, combined with top-notch facilities and first-rate accommodation, makes us the perfect choice for your next getaway.

"Whether you’re looking for a family holiday or a romantic break away, we’ve got just what you need. So why not take a look at our website and see for yourself? We guarantee you won’t be disappointed!"