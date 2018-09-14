Pendle Hill pilgrimage helped put smile back on Colne mum's face

A mum has conquered Pendle Hill 28 times in 28 days as part of her anxiety and depression healing process.



Katy Sullivan took on the challenge after working with Brierfield-based alternative therapist Nico Manta, who identified the task as central to her rebuilding process.

Katy Sullivan and supporters celebrate her achievement at the top of Pendle Hill on Sunday.

Katy’s epic challenge was chronicled on Facebook and on Sunday around 90 people joined her on her final climb,

Her daily challenge started at the Thatch and Thistle pub in Barrowford, covered more than 11 miles walking and climbing 557 metres to the ‘Trig point’ at the top of Pendle Hill, before returning back to the starting point.

This journey has been documented through her Facebook profile with inspirational photos and videos of her daily walks, come rain or shine.

After spending years of her life suffering from anxiety and depression and years of self-doubt Katy finally decided it was time to make a change.

She said: “I was at my lowest ebb when I decided to try hypnotherapy. As a sceptic for years I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I can honestly say it has changed my life.”

The man behind the change is local alternative therapist Nico Manta, who operates from his Inner Mind base in Brierfield.

Nico said: “Katy came to me in June and together we decided that Pendle Hill would be integral to her rebuilding process.

“We came up with the mantra ‘the hill that stands over the mountain’ and Pendle Hill represented the perfect opportunity to enable Katy to embrace this.”

Katy continued: “Nico has given me the self-belief and strength to write a new chapter in my life.

“Since we have been working together I can honestly say I am a changed person.”

So much so, Katy has decided to follow her dream of becoming a personal trainer, undertaking her qualifications in Burnley starting her course just last week.

She went on: “I have talked and dreamt of doing this for so long but never had the self-confidence or belief to make my dream a reality.

“Since working with Nico I have got my smile back and anything seems possible. I can’t put in to words what he has done for me and my family.”

The journey won’t stop now either as Katy is committed to continue her Pendle pilgrimage for many years to come so walkers beware of the ‘lady with the smile’.

