Pendle charity making a difference around the world

A Pendle charity running both international and UK-based community projects have built a new education centre to help fight orphan and child poverty in Pakistan.

The Community Lighthouse Foundation, which works to help those in need from various backgrounds and social spheres, has been commended by subcontinental news outlets for their work with widows, orphans, and poor communies in Pakistan.

The CLF has a number of international projects on the go.

Focusing their charitable efforts on three areas of community development - local projects, overseas aid, and youth development - the CLF offers a holistic path to promoting social cohesion for those in need.

The charity is spearheaded by Nelson resident, Shokat Malik, who has previously worked with Prime Minister Tony Blair’s office after the 2007 London bombings to tackle radicalisation; and Ghulam Mujtaba, who promotes interfaith cohesion.

“CLF are doing some great work,” said Lancashire County Councillor, Azhar Ali. “[They are] making a difference in the Burnley and Pendle community as well as helping the less fortunate overseas.”

“We have several projects on the go and we’re building a Training and Education Centre for the neediest of children in Gujrat,” said Ghulam, who is currently Principal at two mosques and institutes in Brierfield and Burnley.

“We’re grateful to all our donors, volunteers, and supporters without whom none of this would be possible.”