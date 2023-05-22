Officers were called at 1-20am today to the M65 westbound between junctions nine and 10, following a collision between a car and pedestrian.

The male pedestrian was in collision with a Dacio Sandero car in the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suffered head and leg injuries and was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Police are appealing for information following an accident on the M65

Sgt David Hurst of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a serious incident which resulted in a pedestrian receiving significant injuries.

“We are investigating why the pedestrian was on the carriageway and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from the motorway around the time, please contact 101 quoting log 0057 of May 22 or email [email protected]