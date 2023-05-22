Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after colliding with car on M65 motorway
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious road traffic collision on the M65 near Burnley left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Officers were called at 1-20am today to the M65 westbound between junctions nine and 10, following a collision between a car and pedestrian.
The male pedestrian was in collision with a Dacio Sandero car in the carriageway.
He suffered head and leg injuries and was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition. The driver of the car was uninjured.
Sgt David Hurst of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a serious incident which resulted in a pedestrian receiving significant injuries.
“We are investigating why the pedestrian was on the carriageway and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from the motorway around the time, please contact 101 quoting log 0057 of May 22 or email [email protected]
The carriageway was shut for four hours while investigations were undertaken.