Pedestrian dies after being hit by van in Pendle

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Regent Street, Colne.

Officers were called at around 1-05pm to reports of a collision in Regent Street, Colne, between a van and a pedestrian.

Emergency services attended, but the man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"Our thoughts are very much with them at this difficult time.