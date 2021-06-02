Pedestrian dies after being hit by van in Pendle
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision with a van in Pendle yesterday.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:17 am
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:33 am
Officers were called at around 1-05pm to reports of a collision in Regent Street, Colne, between a van and a pedestrian.
Emergency services attended, but the man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesman said: "His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
"Our thoughts are very much with them at this difficult time.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the collision and anybody who saw it and has not yet spoken to police is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 723 of June."