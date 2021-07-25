Part of Kirkham bypass closed after crash
A busy main road in Lancashire was partially closed this evening (Sunday) after a crash.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 7:27 pm
The A583 Kirkham By Pass was closed both ways at Dowbridge.
Diversions were in operation after the accident at around 5.30pm.
Preston police tweeted: "We are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the A583, Kirkham By-pass in Dowbridge near Church Farm.
"Please avoid the area in order to assist emergency vehicles attending."