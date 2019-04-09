Parents go back to the classroom at Burnley primary school

Parents at a Burnley primary school are going back to the classroom to brush up on the three Rs!

Lancashire Adult Learning is running a course at St Augustine's RC Primary School for 15 weeks called 'Supporting a Child's Learning and Development.'

Parents will receive an accredited level one qualification when they complete it.

Pupil and Family Support Lead Helen Webb said: "We want parents to be actively involved in school and this way they also earn a qualification they can use elsewhere so it's beneficial for all."