Padiham teenager's sacrifice for her art makes her anything but Miserable

Landing the coveted role she always wanted was a dream come true for talented young actress Millie Green.

And when audiences see Fantine chop off her beautiful long hair to sell so she can feed her child, Cosette, it will be for real.

For Millie made the momentous decision to have her own shoulder length hair lopped off for the role.

Millie, a former pupil at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC High School, said: "This was the role I have always wanted and when I auditioned for it and got the part it really was my dream so I decided to go all out for it.

"It was a major decision to get my hair cut as it has been long since I was a little girl and it was very much part of my identity and my comfort blanket in a way."

Millie had her hair cut into a short bob at Padiham's Vanilla hair salon by senior stylist Jodie Derbyshire and she loved it immediately.

Millie's sports her new bob ready to play the part of Fantine in Les Miserables, a role she has dreamed of playing.

She said: "It felt very strange at first and so light but now I love it and will definitely keep it like this."

Millie will wear a wig for the first part of the show at Colne's Pendle Hippodrome Theatre but she will discard that after she is forced to sell her crowning glory.

And audiences will see her new short crop when she sings the emotion filled song I Dreamed A Dream.

Millie said: "I cannot wait to get on the stage, the cast have all worked so hard and the show is going to be fantastic."

The teenager, who lives with her mum, Gill and little sister, Jessie (14) in Padiham was so dedicated to her role she has even put off going to university for a year. She will take up her place to study Musical Theatre at Bath Spa University in 2019.

And there could be no better way for Millie to round off nine years as a member of Basics during which time she has appeared in 12 shows.