Padiham schoolboy turns superhero in mammoth charity challenge

The devastating news that their little boy had type one diabetes was given to Alun and Sarah Lewis when he was just three-years-old.

While they knew the health implications of the diagnosis, for Isaac, it was upsetting because it was coming up to Christmas and he could not enjoy his advent calendar whilst the hospital assessed his condition and worked out how much medication he would need.

That was four years ago and Padiham Primary School pupil Isaac is now seven and used to keeping an eye on his blood sugar levels and also receiving insulin. He can now also enjoy the same food and treats as any other child.

The condition was already known to the Padiham family as Sarah's sister, Anna Vincent, of Burnley, was diagnosed with it several years ago.

And Alun, Sarah, Isaac and Anna, along with her son Jamie and his girlfriend Autumn and several other relatives, including Isaac's other Aunts Katy Vincent and Claire Badger and Isaac's cousins Evie, Eres, Eleanor and William took part in the Kapow Superhero Challenge in Manchester.

Together they raised the grand total of £520.

And they were all more than happy to dress up in a series of superhero style costumes for the challenge which included 10 giant inflatable obstacles and lots of foam.

The event was organised by the type one diabetes charity Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in collaboration with four other charities including Springhill Hospice, Rochdale, Warrington and Halton Hospital Trust, Kidscan and TOG Mind.

The family took part in the event to raise awareness of type one diabetes which can affect anyone at any age and is not caused by a poor diet or unhealthy lifestyle.

Type one diabetes is an autoimmune condition and early warning signs of the condition include the 4 Ts which stand for Toilet (going to the toilet a lot), Thirsty, Tired, Thinner. JDRF is a charity that funds research to find a cure for this currently incurable disease.

Alun, who is a Padiham town councillor, said the event was a great success and the family will be looking to take part in whatever event JDRF arrange next year.

He said: "We're all proud to have raised so much money.

"If anyone would still like to make a donation, they can do so by going to the Just Giving website and searching for Team Isaac."