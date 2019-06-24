Padiham's historic Gawthorpe Hall to celebrate Northern authors and their fashion

Historic Gawthorpe Hall will celebrate the talents of northern authors at an exhibition next month.



'All Writers Great and Small' will take place on Thursday, July 4th at 7pm.



It will be presented by historian Lucy Adlington from History Wardrobe, and will bring history to life through costume.



This literary show will feature many famous writers ranging from the Brontes to James Herriot.



During the performance, Lucy will link the costumes of the time with the works of the famous writers, poets and dramatists that are being showcased.



County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "I'm sure that this lively literary show will be great entertainment for everyone.



"Northern writers have found fame around the world for their bold stories, unique humour and brilliant writing. I expect that the audience will be drawn into the performance even more because of the costume-in-context presentations.



"This will be a fantastic show set in the wonderful historic background of Gawthorpe Hall."



Tickets for the performance cost £12.



Ticket numbers are limited, so booking is essential. To book a ticket in advance, contact Gawthorpe Hall on 01282 771004.



Entrance to the garden and grounds of Gawthorpe Hall is free. Normal admission price to Gawthorpe Hall is £6 for adults and £4 for concessions. National Trust members and children go free.



Normal opening times are noon to 5pm Wednesdays to Sundays, with last entry to the Hall at 4-30pm. The museum is open on Bank Holidays.

