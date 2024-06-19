Padiham Primary School crowned Hartley Cup Champions 2024!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are crowned champions! 8 years since Padiham have won the Hartley Cup.

A massive congratulations to the boys Hartley cup team. We are crowned Champions after yesterday’s win over St John’s Padiham.

The game finished 6-2. Goals scored by Xander, Noah and Brody.

This is an amazing achievement and a proud moment for us all at Padiham. A great effort from all involved from the first group stage game to the final game yesterday. Everyone should be so proud.

Miss McKenna and Mrs Hanslip are extremely proud of your attitudes, determination, passion and most of all team work.