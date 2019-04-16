Padiham Post Office set to re-open after tenant forfeits lease

Padiham Post Office is to re-open in the next few weeks.

A notice has been placed in the window of the premises in Burnley Road announcing that the tenant had forfeited his lease and the locks have been changed.

The sign at Padiham Post Office announcing that it will re-open soon.

The announcement also said a post office would re-open on the premises in the near future.

This will be welcome news for Padiham residents who have had to endure several months of erratic opening hours at the post office with the facility closed for days at a time in some instances.

In November, 2017, the Burnley Road branch went up for sale on ebay with a £25,000 price tag.

Described as "profitable mains post office" the business was marketed as offering a full mains post office service, potential buyers are also told there is plenty of scope to increase the retail side of the business as it provides banking services as there are no banks left open in the town.

Any buyers would be required to pay post office fees of £29,000 and an annual rent of £7,200.

The post office has been a contentious issue in the town and last month both Padiham and Hapton were left without any post office facilities at all due to staff shortages.

The post office based at Ramzan Foodstore in Victoria Road closed for two weeks as the Post Office was unable to find a support replacement so the branch could remain open.

This meant that the nearest post office facilities were at Rosegrove Post Office in Burnley.