Padiham on Parade draws almost 19,000 visitors to the town

The fourth annual Padiham on Parade attracted a staggering 18,500 visitors to the town.
Visitors and re-enactors basked in two days of almost continuous sunshine for the event to commemorate the 75th D Day landings anniversary.
The 1940s themed weekend was packed with entertainment, dancing, stalls, exhibits and was rounded off with the moving spectacle of a Remembrance Parade organised by town councillor Vince Pridden and included a wreath ceremony.
Crowds gathered to watch the parade of veterans and current service members with their families, cadets, local primary schools, re-enactors and local dignitaries take part.
The commemorations of the 1944 Normandy Landings included prayers and speeches, finishing with a solo performance of Bring Him Home by singer Grace O’Malley.
Shops and businesses in the town were decorated to reflect the era of the 1940s and a large marquee was erected behind the town hall for dancing and entertainment.
Organised by a team of dedicated volunteers on the Padiham on Parade committee, member Margaret Fowler-Beattie thanked everyone who has contribute to making the weekend such a success.
She said: “This event is all down to the volunteers and community members who are passionate about Padiham on Parade.
"It’s truly a team effort and every year the team works hard to make it a success because we all know the
weekend means a lot to the community here.”
Another committee member, Raynor Pepper, added that it was the community who kept events like this alive, saying: “Padiham and Burnley are fantastic towns and to see year on year how the community in Padiham comes out and supports their veterans and service members is incredibly heart-warming.
"The community keeps this event alive and as long as the local people want to come to Padiham on Parade, our team will be here to put on a weekend they’ll never forget to honour and celebrate those who gave their lives in service.”