Padiham on Parade draws almost 19,000 visitors to the town

The fourth annual Padiham on Parade attracted a staggering 18,500 visitors to the town.

Visitors and re-enactors basked in two days of almost continuous sunshine for the event to commemorate the 75th D Day landings anniversary.

This trio of ladies certainly got into the 1940s spirit for Padiham on Parade

The 1940s themed weekend was packed with entertainment, dancing, stalls, exhibits and was rounded off with the moving spectacle of a Remembrance Parade organised by town councillor Vince Pridden and included a wreath ceremony.

Crowds gathered to watch the parade of veterans and current service members with their families, cadets, local primary schools, re-enactors and local dignitaries take part.

The commemorations of the 1944 Normandy Landings included prayers and speeches, finishing with a solo performance of Bring Him Home by singer Grace O’Malley.

Shops and businesses in the town were decorated to reflect the era of the 1940s and a large marquee was erected behind the town hall for dancing and entertainment.

Military men at Padiham on Parade

Organised by a team of dedicated volunteers on the Padiham on Parade committee, member Margaret Fowler-Beattie thanked everyone who has contribute to making the weekend such a success.

She said: “This event is all down to the volunteers and community members who are passionate about Padiham on Parade.

"It’s truly a team effort and every year the team works hard to make it a success because we all know the

weekend means a lot to the community here.”

Another committee member, Raynor Pepper, added that it was the community who kept events like this alive, saying: “Padiham and Burnley are fantastic towns and to see year on year how the community in Padiham comes out and supports their veterans and service members is incredibly heart-warming.

"The community keeps this event alive and as long as the local people want to come to Padiham on Parade, our team will be here to put on a weekend they’ll never forget to honour and celebrate those who gave their lives in service.”