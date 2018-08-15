Padiham man pops the question with a romantic lovenote to his Burnley bride

Lovebirds Neil Cartner and Gillian Mills will have a great yarn to tell their friends and family.

For the romantic duo are preparing to tie the knot after meeting at a Knit and Natter group.

They are already making plans for their wedding in February, 2020, after Neil popped the question on a surprise trip to Liverpool after Gillian mentioned it was a place she had never visited.

Neil said: "I had the ring ready and I wrote on a card Will You Be Mine?

"I just decided to take a chance and luckily Gillian said yes."

The couple couldn't wait to announce their engagement to their thrilled family and friends at the knit and natter group they attend every Wednesday at the Krafty Cow Tearoom in Burnley town centre.

Gillian, who has two children aged 24 and 20, said: "I have been divorced for 19 years and vowed I would never get married again but I never expected to meet someone like Neil.

"I said yes straight away when he asked me to marry him."

And it is certainly a case of opposites attract as Gillian is bubbly, chatty and outgoing but Neil is very quiet.

They became firm friends and when Neil ended up in hospital after breaking his leg Gillian visited him regularly as his family live in Carlisle.

Nei, who is also divorced, said: "I was in Clitheroe Community Hospital and I bought Gillian a bus pass so she could visit me.

"I knew how I felt about her but I didn't know how to tell her so one day I texted her to say I just need a hug but I still don't think she got the message about how I felt!"

Neil arranged the Liverpool trip as a thank you for Gillian for visiting him and he told her it was just for the day.

But he secretly booked a hotel for a five day break so she could explore the city and he could propose.

Neil, who lives in Padiham, said: "I asked the hotel staff to put petals on the bed in Gillian's room to make it more romantic for the proposal and she had no idea what was going on."

The couple are planning a small wedding at a Manchester hotel and they will be holding a celebration at the Knit and Natter group which is run by Kellie Bland who owns the Krafty Cow tearoom.

Kellie said: "They are such a lovely, cute couple and I am so happy for them.

"I set the tearoom up to bring the community together in friendship, and in this case love, and I am delighted Gillian and Neil have found each other."