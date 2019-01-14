Padiham concert money handed over to Children's Heart Surgery Fund

A cheque for £750 was presented to the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund ahead of Padiham Musical Extravaganza's latest concert.

The Mayor of Ribble Valley, Coun. Stuart Carefoot accepted the cheque on behalf of the charity and remarked how important it is to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause.

The money was part of the total amount raised from last season's concert programme.

Organist Chris Powell performed at the latest concert held at Padiham Unitarian Church.

The next concert will see the Blackburn People's Choir perform on Saturday, March 16th.

Further details on 01282 773336 or barryrbrown@gmail.com