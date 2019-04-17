Padiham Calico residents get dancing at mental well-being event

Calico Homes staff and the residents of one of their properties have slipped on their dancing shoes and thrown some shapes to improve their mental well-being after it was revealed that light exercise for over-55s is "essential".

Taking part in the special Tea Dance, residents from Crow Wood Court in Padiham - one of Calico Homes’ Independent Living properties - limbered up for some ballroom dancing alongside Calico staff who took part in The Calico Group’s 2017 charity fundraiser Calico Come Dancing to help boost their well-being.

Staff were on hand to show the residents some new moves and routines, and after a "spectacular" waltz, everyone enjoyed some food and refreshments together, with the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention saying that physical activity is crucial for older people to maintain the ability to live independently, reduce blood pressure, and keep their bones, muscles, and joints healthy.

“We’re all delighted with how much our residents enjoyed the Tea Dance," said Michelle Hurlstone, Independent Living Officer for Calico Homes. “It was a fantastic opportunity for residents to get together, have fun and boost their well-being, and it was so great to see staff joining residents and sharing some of the skills they learnt when training for Calico Come Dancing.”

For more information about Calico’s Independent Living services, visit calicohomes.org.uk.