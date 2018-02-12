Organist Chris returns to his roots for concert

Former Burnley musician Chris Powell is returning to his roots to give a show at St Stephen’s Church on Saturday, March 3rd

Chris, who was a choirboy at St Peter’s Church, will play the Roland Atelier Theatre organ.

Chris, who now travels all over the world playing a range of electronic and theatre organs, learned to play the instrument as a child.

Event organiser Keith Pounder who is also church warden at St Stephens, said: “There is still a great deal of interest in the theatre organ and organ music but unfortunately there aren't many venues where this sort of event can be held, hence our concert

"We are looking forward to Chris playing for us.

"It will be a great opportunity also to see the recent refurbishment of the interior of this magnificent Victorian building."

Tickets are £7 and these are available on the door or by calling 07812941801