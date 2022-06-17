Watch this space: why are expensive watches so awful? | Jack Marshall's column

Recently, I was privy to a personal demonstration as, in one quick motion, he unclasped the hefty strap on his thick-set watch and handcuffed me with the thing. It was heavy and cumbersome. Dense. He said it cost £12,000.

I don’t get expensive watches, which isn’t a turn of phrase to establish the surely-implicit fact that I, as a 28-year-old journalist, can’t drop 12 grand on something which tells the time - a task my phone does for free. It’s more that I just don’t understand them.

There are many things I don’t understand. I don’t understand why people like poppadoms so much. I don’t understand why people vote Lib Dem. I don’t understand why Americans make tea in the microwave. But I really don’t understand expensive watches.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My £15 Casio watch looking fine

Let’s break down what a watch is. Fundamentally, it’s a tool which tells the time. Beyond that, it’s a fashion accessory, jewellery meant to look nice. Finally, it’s a status symbol, a ‘look-at-me’ marker of economic muscle.

Right. Well, all functioning watches tell the time regardless of price. Let’s move on. Fashion accessory? There seems to be a confusing correlation between how expensive a watch is and how vile it is. Expensive watches are just big and gaudy to justify themselves with unnecessary bulk and glitz.

I reckon horologists are the craftiest snake oil salesmen going. Geniuses.

Anyways, onwards to social status. Personally, I can’t help but view the wearer of a watch which costs as much as a deposit for a small house as a little daft. But, to each their own, I suppose.

Making all the appropriate cooing noises to satiate my dad’s giddy friend, I politely slipped the manacle off my wrist and replaced it with my £15 Casio, a watch which tells the time whilst looking – I think - infinitely better whilst doing it, too.